April 20, 1948 April 24, 2020 Michael "Mike" Ward Otey, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, after battling a long illness. Mike was a member of Mountain Pass Baptist Church in Salem, where he was honored to serve as a Deacon, an Usher, and to serve on several committees. Due to numerous disabilities over recent years, one thing Mike missed most was attending church to worship his Lord with family and friends. Mike Worked in the automobile business for over 51 years in Salem. He worked as the Service Manager for Salem Motors, Dominion Car Co., and retired from Hart Motor Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Ward Otey; family members, Nellie and Paul Lockhart; as well as his brother-in-law, Bobby Dickson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Mary Otey; a cherished son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Mandy Otey; two beautiful granddaughters, Eliza Nellie and Mazlynn Esther Otey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Janet Otey, as well as Don and Jo Ellen Otey; sisters-in-law, Connie Buckland, and Janie Dickson; special friend/brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Denise Lockhart; as well as numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The service will be officiated by Mike's dear friend and pastor, Rev. Jack Richards Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in his name to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 1615 Franklin Rd. SW Roanoke, VA 24016, or to Mountain Pass Baptist Church WMU, 2975 Catawba Valley Dr. Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
