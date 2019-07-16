January 7, 1945 July 11, 2019 George Kydd Otey, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. George is preceded by his parents, James and Hilda Otey. He is survived by brother, Danny (Jean) Otey; nephew, Roderick. He is also survived by his wife, Priscilla Roberson; children, Pha'ris Jordan (Henry), Ebony Roberson, Sha're Roberson, Libra Roberson; five grand-daughters and two grandsons. Private viewing.

