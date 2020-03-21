Sunday, March 15, 2020 Dannie James Otey, 80, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A private funeral service will be held in his honor. Entombment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Dannie Otey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.