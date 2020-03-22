March 15, 2020 Mr. Dannie James Otey, 80, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A private graveside service with entombment will be held in Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

