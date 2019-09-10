September 7, 2019 Singleton Garrett Osterhoudt of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Singleton Garrett and Laura Belle Creech Garrett of Norfolk; and a sister, Elizabeth Chambers Garrett of Virginia Beach. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Hardenbergh Osterhoudt of Roanoke; a son, James Walker Carty III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Laura Carty Bowers, also of Charlotte; and two stepdaughters, Katrina Osterhoudt Filiatrault and her husband, Michael, of Chalfont, Pa., and Karen Osterhoudt Miller and her husband, Scott, of Fincastle, Va. Also surviving are nine treasured grandchildren who gave her great joy, Matthew and Madeleine Carty, Katherine and Joseph Bowers, William and Cole Miller, and Benjamin, Henry and Charles Filiatrault. She was born in Norfolk, Va. She graduated from The Graham School and was a 1962 graduate of Hollins College. From 1974 until 1978 she worked as the Director of Community Affairs for WHRO Public Television in Norfolk. After relocating to Denver, Colo., she received her degree from the Denver Paralegal Institute and worked as a litigation paralegal for Ireland, Stapleton and Pryor. In 1985 she returned to Virginia to become the Director of Alumnae Relations at Hollins University and later to work as a Marketing and Training Manager for the Carlisle Clothing Company. From 1991 to 2015 she was the Director of the Roanoke County Law Library. She was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church for 30 years. Her family was always most important, and she adored her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She and Charlie enjoyed exploring new places and they had many wonderful trips in the United States and in Europe. She cared deeply about her friends and felt compassion for those in need. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.