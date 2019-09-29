OSBORNE Mary Elizabeth Vansant October 7, 1948 September 27, 2019 Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Vansant Osborne, 70, of Radford, Va., beloved as a teacher, principal and superintendent, died peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Vansant IV and Gretchen D. Vansant; and sister, Edith V. Hutt. She is survived by her cherished husband, Richard C. Osborne; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sadie Hillman; brothers-in-law, Joseph Hillman and John Hutt; nieces, Gretchen Brown (Kevin) and Brennan Hutt (Mike Goss); nephew, Cliff Hutt; and three great-nephews. She is also survived by several cousins including Barbara Jean Quesenberry and Hoyt "Junior" Roark, as well as special friends Beverly and John, Buddy and Nina, Norman and Nancy, and Sharon. Libby dedicated her life to service of others in both her long career with Pulaski County School System, through her nearly life-long support of the NMSS and her memberships in numerous service organizations/projects, most recently with the Lions Club but this dedication was shown more by her eagerness to always offer a helping hand to all she loved and her never-ending willingness to put others before herself while still exuding an amazing zest for life that was catching to all that surrounded her. The family will receive friends at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. The Osborne family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

