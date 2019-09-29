OSBORNE Mary Elizabeth Vansant October 7, 1948 September 27, 2019 Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Vansant Osborne, 70, of Radford, Va., beloved as a teacher, principal and superintendent, died peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Vansant IV and Gretchen D. Vansant; and sister, Edith V. Hutt. She is survived by her cherished husband, Richard C. Osborne; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sadie Hillman; brothers-in-law, Joseph Hillman and John Hutt; nieces, Gretchen Brown (Kevin) and Brennan Hutt (Mike Goss); nephew, Cliff Hutt; and three great-nephews. She is also survived by several cousins including Barbara Jean Quesenberry and Hoyt "Junior" Roark, as well as special friends Beverly and John, Buddy and Nina, Norman and Nancy, and Sharon. Libby dedicated her life to service of others in both her long career with Pulaski County School System, through her nearly life-long support of the NMSS and her memberships in numerous service organizations/projects, most recently with the Lions Club but this dedication was shown more by her eagerness to always offer a helping hand to all she loved and her never-ending willingness to put others before herself while still exuding an amazing zest for life that was catching to all that surrounded her. The family will receive friends at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. The Osborne family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.