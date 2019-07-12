OSBORNE Elizabeth Florence October 20, 1935 July 9, 2019 Elizabeth Florence Osborne, 83, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born October 20, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Wesley Robertson and Vannie Smith Robertson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Osborne and a brother, Arthur Wesley Robinson Jr. Surviving are daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Charles Harris, Sandra and Mark Schronce; granddaughter and spouse, Amanda and Patrick Cole. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from Stevens Funeral Chapel, Pulaski. Burial will follow in the Osborne family cemetery, Galax. Visiting will be Friday, from the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.