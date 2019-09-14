September 10, 2019 Thomas L. (Pete) Orr II, 48, of Roanoke, Va., was taken from this Earth on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church. Pete graduated from Virginia Tech in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He started with Roanoke Gas Company in 1986 as an intern and continued his career there. Pete earned his Professional Engineering certification. He was on the board of Junior Achievement. Pete enjoyed coaching and was a coach for Cave Spring National Little League and South County Softball. He was an avid golfer and he loved to play golf with his dad and his son. Pete is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marybeth Orr; three children, Mallory Elizabeth Orr, Thomas Lanier "Trey" Orr III, and Gretchen Wallace Orr; parents, Tom and Carol Orr; two sisters, Tabatha Fahrney (Matt) and Kelley Orr Clark (RaMel); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wally and Mary Lou Vaniels; sister-in-law, Michelle Leigh Pendleton (Mike); and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Pastor Lauren Lobenhofer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
