December 10, 1953 April 29, 2020 Marvin Andrew Orange went to be with the Lord after an extensive battle with numerous health issues. Marvin was a proud Army Veteran, bee keeper, collected model trains and lawn tractors. He loved singing tenor with his family and singing at church. Marvin was a joy to be around and made everyone smile! Marvin was preceded in death by parents, William and Nancy Orange; and sister, Pam Orange and Susan Burton. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda; brothers/sisters-in-law, Daniel and Susie Orange, David and Sally Orange and Mike Orange; sister/brothers-in-law, Brenda and Stephen Lilly, Frances and Stew Bison; brother/sisters-in-law, Barry and Brenda Sheppard, Larry and Barbara Sheppard; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. He will be missed by life-long traveling friends, Joe and Loretta Underwood. Thank you to Pastor Craig and Sonya Reed, the Rev. Clayton and Regina Kipps and Pastor Richard and Renee Kingrea and Harbor of Hope Choir for all the visits, calls and prayers. Due to COVID-19 we will celebrate Marvin's Life with a virtual memorial service. Please tune in on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. to Harbor of Hope Church Facebook page, or YouTube - Harbor of Hope. Marvin Andrew Orange Memorial Service. He will be laid to rest at the SW VA Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Please consider making a monetary donation to the Music Department at Harbor of Hope PO Box 6264 Christiansburg VA 24068. He used his musical talent by being a part of the HOH Choir and Praise Team. Here's a quote from my favorite movie that I use in most all situations – Beginnings are scary, endings are usually sad, it's the middle part that counts" So true, never forgotten and love you always! Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
