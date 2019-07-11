ORANGE Frances Marie December 22, 1929 July 10, 2019 Frances Marie Orange, 89, of Bedford, Va., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bedford on December 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Jasper Orange and Audrey Carter Orange. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd W. Orange Sr.; and her daughter, Dianne Nester. She is survived by a brother, Russell Orange; two sisters, Lois Dye and Betty Reno; four children, Junior Orange, Jerry Orange and his girlfriend, Charlotte Stevens, Darrell Orange and Tina Abbott and husband, Eddie; her grandchildren, Chris Orange, Kimberly Nester, Kayla Marie Abbott and Josh Orange; two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, with the Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.

