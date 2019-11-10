ORANGE Charlie Elmer November 17, 1929 November 8, 2019 Charlie Elmer Orange, 89, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home in Christiansburg, Va. He was born on November 17, 1929 to the late George Leonard and Ida Bell Orange in Blacksburg, Va. He was in the Marine Corp during the Korean War 1952-1954. He retired from VA Tech, Poultry Science Department on October 1, 1991. His hobbies included gardening and old time music, as well as claw-hammer banjo playing. He is preceded in death by his six sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mattie J. Orange; one son, Clifford E. Orange; sister, Carnelia Smith of Blacksburg, Va.; two sister-in-law's, Gloria Orange of Dublin, Va. and Joanne Orange of Roanoke, Va.; special niece, Yvonne Shaver of Blacksburg, Va.; and nephew, Michael G. Smith of Rustburg, Va.; and a host of other nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the following: Carillion and Lewis Gale Hospitals and all their doctors and staff; Home Health (Kindred) in Christiansburg, VA and all of their staff; The New Century Hospice Care of Roanoke VA and all of their staff; Christiansburg Rescue Squad, Crockett Constructions, George Crockett in Christiansburg, VA; Wayne and Sharon Akers of Christiansburg, Va.; Gladys Cook of Blacksburg, Va.; Clay McCoy of Christiansburg, Va.; Ila Groseclose and Glenda Calwell, Jake and Christina Hall all of Christiansburg, Va.; and Hilda and Nolan Montgomery of Pearisburg, Va. There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, VA. Online condolence can be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

