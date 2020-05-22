May 18, 2020 On Monday, May 18, 2020, James William O'Neal Sr. departed this life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A Drive Thru/Walk Up viewing will be held held at Stanfield Mortuary Funeral home on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. A graveside commital service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carolina Springs Cemetery. For more information go to Stanfield Mortuary on Facebook for live streaming.
