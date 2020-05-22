May 18, 2020 On Monday, May 18, 2020, James William O'Neal Sr. departed this life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A Drive Thru/Walk Up viewing will be held held at Stanfield Mortuary Funeral home on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. A graveside commital service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carolina Springs Cemetery. For more information go to Stanfield Mortuary on Facebook for live streaming.

To plant a tree in memory of James O'Neal, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

