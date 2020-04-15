May 11, 1948 April 12, 2020 Lonnie Marshall Oliver, age 71, of Blacksburg, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Montgomery County, Va., on May 11, 1948, to the late Marshall Watkins and Joyce Agnew Oliver. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the United States Navy. Lonnie was a lifelong trucker having driven over five million miles. He was an avid member of 4-H and also loved farming, especially livestock as a third generation farmer. He is going to be missed by his loving siblings who survive him, Connie and David Ridout, Julia and Eddie Simmers, B. Steven and Tamra Oliver; special friends, Dave and Kendra Kohl and family; and was a most beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.