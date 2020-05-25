April 13, 1950 May 20, 2020 On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, John Oliver III, also known as RJ, passed away peacefully into God's arms. Rupert was an Auto Technician for many years. He had two passions, his family and cars. He was the comic relief for his family and friends. He was known for his blue eyes, infectious smile, sense of humor, and compassionate spirit. He was involved in many car groups, auto crossings, and collecting. Rupert was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was preceded in death by his father, Rupert Jr.; mother, Dorothy; sister, Arlene; and brother, Wayne. He is survived by his soulmate of 53 years, Karen; children, Kelly, Jennifer, Rupert IV, and loving daughter-in-law, Sarah; 12 grandchildren, Meghan, Keirston, Brittany, Cassidy, Jon B., Tabitha, Jonathan and Rupert V; four greats, Rory, Reilly, Faith, and Karleigh; sister, Lorraine; as well as many nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law and fishing buddy,Bob. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
