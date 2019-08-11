OLIVER, Frances Huffman April 22, 1930 - August 8, 2019 Frances Huffman Oliver, 89, of Newport, Virginia, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born April 22, 1930 to Harless Ray Huffman and Hazel Veara Paitsel Huffman in Roanoke, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Thelma Huffman Munford; husband, Wayne J. Oliver; sons, Larry "Jack" Oliver and Lonnie M. Oliver; and great-granddaughter, Bridgett J. Oliver. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law,s Garry and Claudia Oliver, Sharon Oliver, Denise Oliver, Glenn and Betty Oliver and Randy Oliver and Catherine Hall; grandchildren, William "B.J." Oliver and wife Teresa, Marty Oliver, Natasha Smith and husband Jeremy, Meagan Oliver, Stephen Oliver Sr., Alisha Lipes and husband Dalton, Jason Oliver and Randall Oliver; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Bradford, Stephen Oliver Jr., Maddy Oliver, Grant Oliver, Riley Smith, Alexis Smith and Avery Oliver-Perdue. Frances worked for Virginia Tech food services & retired after 21 years. She was a life time member of Level Green Christian Church. She was also an avid quilter and enjoyed gardening. The family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Heritage Hall Rehabilitation Center & Lewis-Gale Hospital Montgomery for their care & compassion during her final days. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Level Green Christian Church. Interment will be at Ross Cemetery after the service. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
