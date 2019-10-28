OLIVER Charles Ray May 27, 1947 October 26, 2019 Charles Ray Oliver, 72, of Salem, Va., passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Morris Oliver; two sons, Todd Oliver and son-in-law, Brent Poff, and Shawn Oliver; his granddaughter, Bailey Atkinson, who was the apple of his eye, and his dog Baer, who he always watched TV with. Charles was a loving and caring person, devoted husband, father and friend, and was a prolific storyteller. He was a member of Fort Lewis Christian Church, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The Rev. Ben Moore will officiate. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Fort Lewis Christian Church 2931 W. Main St. Salem, Va. 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

