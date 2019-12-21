December 20, 2019 Charles C. Oliver, 95, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. A celebration of Charles' life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.
