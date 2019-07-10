OLIN, Linda Horne May 3, 1949 - June 23, 2019 Linda (Lin) Horne Olin, completed her passage through her earthly life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the company and loving arms of her family. She was born on May 3, 1949 in Lynchburg, Va. Canterbury Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. will host a memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Brunette. Her family will receive friends afterwards. Lin was preceded in death by her parents, Nile and Minnie Horne. They raised Lin in Roanoke, Va. Her family includes her husband, Robert Olin; daughters, Ashley Scruggs, Lindsay Culver and Susan Olin; son, Kristopher Olin; son-in-laws, Mick Prozinski, Josh Culver and Matt Sherman; and daughter-in-law, April Olin. Lin completed her undergraduate degree at Mary Washington University and two masters degrees from Duke and The University of North Carolina. She was ABD at Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina. She compassionately taught in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama for many years. Amongst her numerous passions were cooking and loving her pets, friends and family. Bob and Lin greatly enjoyed traveling together. Lin was always awe struck by the universe and cosmos. Recognition of her joyous life may be made to the Lin Olin Endowed Scholarship in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure
-
Search warrants in Rockbridge County store explosion investigate gasoline delivery
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
Wades Supermarket plans big changes as it continues fight to stay alive
-
Family of man shot and killed on Blue Ridge Parkway sues former Roanoke officer
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(1) entry
I remember Linda as a young child on Tremont Rd in Salem. Our families were very close. Her Mom and Dad were like second parents to me and my brother. I remember Linda reminding me that I had taught her to ride her bicycle. I am truly saddened by her passing and extend my warmest symphony to the family on their loss. Warm regards, Jim Holtman
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.