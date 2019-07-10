OLIN, Linda Horne May 3, 1949 - June 23, 2019 Linda (Lin) Horne Olin, completed her passage through her earthly life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the company and loving arms of her family. She was born on May 3, 1949 in Lynchburg, Va. Canterbury Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. will host a memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Brunette. Her family will receive friends afterwards. Lin was preceded in death by her parents, Nile and Minnie Horne. They raised Lin in Roanoke, Va. Her family includes her husband, Robert Olin; daughters, Ashley Scruggs, Lindsay Culver and Susan Olin; son, Kristopher Olin; son-in-laws, Mick Prozinski, Josh Culver and Matt Sherman; and daughter-in-law, April Olin. Lin completed her undergraduate degree at Mary Washington University and two masters degrees from Duke and The University of North Carolina. She was ABD at Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina. She compassionately taught in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama for many years. Amongst her numerous passions were cooking and loving her pets, friends and family. Bob and Lin greatly enjoyed traveling together. Lin was always awe struck by the universe and cosmos. Recognition of her joyous life may be made to the Lin Olin Endowed Scholarship in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama.

Tags

Locations

(1) entry

jaime4105

I remember Linda as a young child on Tremont Rd in Salem. Our families were very close. Her Mom and Dad were like second parents to me and my brother. I remember Linda reminding me that I had taught her to ride her bicycle. I am truly saddened by her passing and extend my warmest symphony to the family on their loss. Warm regards, Jim Holtman

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.