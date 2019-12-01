OLD Courtney M. August 9, 1934 November 29, 2019 Courtney M. (Corkey) Old, 85, of Salem passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. A native of Virginia, he was the husband of Betty Old, who survives; and the son of Homer "Ted" and Alma Old, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred C. Old. He served in the United States Army. Courtney retired from the Salem Fire Department with 30 years of service. After retirement he worked part time for the Water Authority at Spring Hollow for 15 years. In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by his children, Jane Etter and husband Rick and Ron Ogle; sister, Audree Mullins and husband Bob; niece, Susie Caldwell and husband Tim; nephew, Tom Smothers; granddaughter, Kristi Mattern; and four great-grandsons. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 until 3 pm. A memorial service will follow in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel at 3 pm. A private burial will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.