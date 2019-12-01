OLD Courtney M. August 9, 1934 November 29, 2019 Courtney M. (Corkey) Old, 85, of Salem passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. A native of Virginia, he was the husband of Betty Old, who survives; and the son of Homer "Ted" and Alma Old, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred C. Old. He served in the United States Army. Courtney retired from the Salem Fire Department with 30 years of service. After retirement he worked part time for the Water Authority at Spring Hollow for 15 years. In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by his children, Jane Etter and husband Rick and Ron Ogle; sister, Audree Mullins and husband Bob; niece, Susie Caldwell and husband Tim; nephew, Tom Smothers; granddaughter, Kristi Mattern; and four great-grandsons. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 until 3 pm. A memorial service will follow in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel at 3 pm. A private burial will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park.

