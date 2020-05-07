October 11, 1927 May 4, 2020 Paul Ohmsen of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on October 11, 1927, son of Augustine A. Ohmsen Sr. and Thelma Plant Ohmsen. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Augustine A. Ohmsen Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina and Raymond F. Ohmsen of Chesapeake, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Ann Davis Ohmsen; sons, Thomas P. Ohmsen (Linda) and Stephen J. Ohmsen of Roanoke; and grandson, Alan Ohmsen (Megan) of Vancouver BC, Canada. Paul was a graduate of William & Mary and received a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. He retired from the VA Hospital in Salem. Paul was an avid fan of swing and jazz music and enjoyed being a pilot in his youth. The family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for their kind and dedicated care of Paul. There will be no formal funeral at this time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Virginia Tech planning in-person fall classes, with 'caveats,' president says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.