October 11, 1927 May 4, 2020 Paul Ohmsen of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on October 11, 1927, son of Augustine A. Ohmsen Sr. and Thelma Plant Ohmsen. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Augustine A. Ohmsen Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina and Raymond F. Ohmsen of Chesapeake, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Ann Davis Ohmsen; sons, Thomas P. Ohmsen (Linda) and Stephen J. Ohmsen of Roanoke; and grandson, Alan Ohmsen (Megan) of Vancouver BC, Canada. Paul was a graduate of William & Mary and received a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. He retired from the VA Hospital in Salem. Paul was an avid fan of swing and jazz music and enjoyed being a pilot in his youth. The family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for their kind and dedicated care of Paul. There will be no formal funeral at this time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

