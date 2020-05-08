October 28, 1960 May 5, 2020 Richard Alan Ohl, 59, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rebekah Ohl; sons, Jake Ohl (Ava Clayton) and Matt Ohl (Hayley Ohl); and sisters, Julie, Peggy, Melissa, and Krystal. A celebration of Richard's life service will be announced at a later date.

