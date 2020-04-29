April 17, 2020 William Joseph "Bill" Oertly Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was a native of PG County, Maryland, and alumni of the University of Maryland. Bill was preceded by his mother, Louise Lincoln; father, William Joseph "Joe" Oertly Sr.; and recently two very dear friends. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam; daughter, Heather; stepson, Kenny; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his many beloved cats. Bill was the eldest of five and is also survived by his brother, Lou; sisters, Louise, Gerri, and Margaret; and many nephews and nieces. He worked Hazmat with the AAR for many years before taking a job with Norfolk Southern from where he retired and was finally able to focus on his love of model railroading. Bill loved trains, history, reading, and so much more, all of which he loved to share with those around him. In losing Bill a library has burnt down. One thing all who knew him would agree was that Bill was a very good man, and a wonderful husband and father. Services are being handled by Oakey's East Chapel, please check their website for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your local animal shelter or ASPCA in Bill's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
2:00PM
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
