May 14, 2020 Howard Kenneth (Ken) Ober, 78, of Copper Hill, Va., passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He retired from Lowes after 26 years of dedicated service where he made many lifelong friends. Ken was also a dedicated NASCAR fan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Ober. Surviving to cherish his memory are his three children, Pamela Stinnett and husband, Barry, Melissa Neece and husband, Danny, and Kenneth Ober and wife, Susan; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Ober, and Bill Ober and wife, Libby; and one sister, Ruth Ann Fornes. He also leaves behind a lifelong friend, Glenna Wimmer. His family will have a private visitation. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

