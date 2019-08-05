OBENSHAIN-SMITH Tina Lynn October 27, 1962 August 2, 2019 Tina Lynn Obenshain-Smith, 56, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born October 27, 1962. She preceded in death by her father, Harold Richard Obenshain. Surviving are her son, Joey Byrd (Lisa); daughter, Tiffany Surey (James); mother, Judith Carol Obenshain; husband, Tommy Smith; grandchildren, Victoria Conner, Sean Surey, Elizabeth Surey, Hazel Byrd, Freya Byrd; brothers, Ken Obenshain, Steven Obenshain. All services will be private. Tina loved all animals. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
