April 28, 2020 Peggy D. Obenchain, 78, of Botetourt County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Draper Dye. Peggy was a member of Preston Oaks Baptist Church. She loved sewing, reading and doing puzzels. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Danny Obenchain; children, Angie Tremblay (Steve), Terri Obenchain, and Christopher Obenchain; grandchildren, Kelsey (Matt), Judy (Barry), Vicki (Caleb), Kevin, Derek, Ben, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Jody, Gus, and Luke; brother, Jimmy Dye (Mickey); and numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com.

