May 16, 2020 Roy Barksdale Obenchain Jr. of Salem, Virginia, left the arms of his loving family into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 16, 2020 while in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Shirley Obenchain of Salem, Virginia, his daughter Beth Bournias, Ph.D. and husband, Larry, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and by his daughter Robin Obenchain, M.D. of Paradise Valley, Arizona. A memorial will be held at a later date. The family may be contacted online through the Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona.
