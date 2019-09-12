September 9, 2019 Billy Eugene Oakes, 84, of Hardy, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eva Oakes; his parents, Arvie and Mamie Oakes; and his sister, Garnett Barton (Leslie "Red"). Billy was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He loved being in the outdoors going hunting, fishing and trapping. Billy is survived by his children, Maurice (Rita), Janet, Richard (Pam), and Terry (Kim); eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lillian Barton; and several nieces and nephews. A "Special Thanks" to Carilion Hospice for the care given. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 1291 Bandy Mill Road, Hardy, VA 24101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carilion Hospice, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.