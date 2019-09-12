September 9, 2019 Billy Eugene Oakes, 84, of Hardy, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eva Oakes; his parents, Arvie and Mamie Oakes; and his sister, Garnett Barton (Leslie "Red"). Billy was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He loved being in the outdoors going hunting, fishing and trapping. Billy is survived by his children, Maurice (Rita), Janet, Richard (Pam), and Terry (Kim); eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lillian Barton; and several nieces and nephews. A "Special Thanks" to Carilion Hospice for the care given. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 1291 Bandy Mill Road, Hardy, VA 24101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carilion Hospice, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
