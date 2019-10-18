O'NEAL
Sandy
October 10, 2019
Sandy O'Neal, 75, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his companion of 28 years, Shirlee Becker of Roanoke; five daughters, Ocean Robinson, Barbara Toney, Sandra, Ida, and Jessica O'Neal. Siblings, Sammy O'Neal, Joyce O'Neal, Melvin, Frances, JP, Annie and Nannie Robertson and Martha Giblert. Twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stanfield Mortuary Service at noon with a hour visitation prior to Funeral. Internment O'neal Family Cemetery Penhook VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.