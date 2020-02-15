February 13, 2020 Barry L. O'Donnell, of Blacksburg, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Barry was a selfless and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He showed a strength of moral character that inspired others to be their best. He was a proud graduate of the Virginia Military Institute's class of 1971, and served in the United States Army Reserve. As Associate Director of the MBA program at Virginia Tech for 25 years, Barry's dedication to his students influenced hundreds of lives. He leaves behind his wife, Gloria Armstrong O'Donnell; children, Jason and friend, Erin, David and wife, Shannon; and grandchildren, Logan and Bailey; sister-in-law, Nadine Armstrong; and nieces and nephews, Nathan and Misty Armstrong, Lisa and Abbott Keesee, and their children. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington, Va., officiated by Pastor Benjamin Dowling. Burial will be private. Gifts in memory of Barry may be made to the VMI Foundation, PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or online at vmiaa.org. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

