February 13, 2020 Barry L. O'Donnell, of Blacksburg, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Barry was a selfless and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He showed a strength of moral character that inspired others to be their best. He was a proud graduate of the Virginia Military Institute's class of 1971, and served in the United States Army Reserve. As Associate Director of the MBA program at Virginia Tech for 25 years, Barry's dedication to his students influenced hundreds of lives. He leaves behind his wife, Gloria Armstrong O'Donnell; children, Jason and friend, Erin, David and wife, Shannon; and grandchildren, Logan and Bailey; sister-in-law, Nadine Armstrong; and nieces and nephews, Nathan and Misty Armstrong, Lisa and Abbott Keesee, and their children. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington, Va., officiated by Pastor Benjamin Dowling. Burial will be private. Gifts in memory of Barry may be made to the VMI Foundation, PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or online at vmiaa.org. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Police clear committee room after uproar following 12-9 vote for bill targeting assault weapons, high capacity magazines
-
Branscom, Rogers and Turk: We Support the Reappointment of Judge Marcus Harding Long, Jr.
-
Virginia Tech releases salary figures for revamped coaching staff
-
Pushback leads developer to withdraw plans for Evans Spring project beside I-581 in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Where no restaurant owner has gone before
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.