July 30, 2019 Gerard James O'Connor passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 81, in the VA Hospital in Salem, Va. He was in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Gerard was a retired shipyard worker at Metro Machine located in Norfolk, Va. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James O'Connor and Ina "Hoops" O'Connor; brothers, Warn, David, Dennis and Ronald; sister, Cathy; and brothers-in-law, Doug Woodward, John Vincent Catuogno and Phillip Catuogno. Gerard is survived by his wife, Carolyn O'Connor; his children, Charles and family, Sharon and family, Lisa and family, Robert and John O'Connor; his brothers, Don and Terri, and Butch and family; sister, Thelma and Paul Jewitt; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Woodward, Christine and Johnny Jamison, and Donna Zuga Catuogno; brother-in-law, Michael Catuogno; several nieces and nephews that he loved very much; his adopted family, James and Tina Eames; his cats, Piper and Cappuccino; his kitten, Annebell; special uncle, Robert "Bob"Horton; and special friends and neighbors in Roanoke, Va. He will be buried at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.