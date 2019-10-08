October 5, 2019 William (Bill) O'Brien, 81, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home in Roanoke, Va. He is survived and happily remembered by his beloved wife of 35 years, Judy; and his children; step-children; eight wonderful grandchildren; three brothers; and several nieces and nephews. Children are Walter and Sheila O'Brien, Thomas and Noriko O'Brien, Kirstin and Jason Walker, David and Mary Pennock, and Kevin and Kathleen Pennock. Bill was passionate about his career as an electrical engineer. He worked for many years at General Electric (GE) and as recently as last week at TMEIC. A dedicated family man, Bill also enjoyed woodworking and photography. He was often seen with a camera in his hand, whether at Roanoke City Market, the mountains in Colorado, or the beach. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feeding America SW Virginia or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
