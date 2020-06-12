April 3, 2020 A Celebration of Life for Rebecca G. "Becky" Nunley, who died on April 3, 2020, will be held this Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Thorn Spring Golf Club in Pulaski. The family will greet friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. followed by a service with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, a local food bank, or buy a coat for a child that needs one.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.