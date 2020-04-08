April 3, 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Gill Nunley, 60, of Radford, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Becky was a loving, devoted, thoughtful, selfless and caring wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Marie Gill, Ralph and Berkie Lindamood; father, Jack; sister, Kimberly; mother-in-law, Beulah; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo. Those left to cherish memories of Becky include husband, David W. Nunley; mother, Patricia Gill; son and girlfriend, Robbie Gill and Jenn Ethridge; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Derrick Lancaster; the lights of her life, grandchildren, Braxton Gill, Abigail Gill, Cassidy Woody and Derek, Jacey Lancaster and Molly Lancaster; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Anna Gill; niece and nephew-in-law, Elizabeth Chitwood and Rick Newlun; nephew, Bryce Gill; special family members, Chris and Kellie Wilkinson, Tommy Lyttle; special friend, Sherry Nack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean Nunley, Rosemary Phillips and Lloyd, Larry Nunley and Linda, Sheena Asconi and John, and Teresa Cox; the Oak Island Neighbors from Ohio, as well as numerous other family members and friends. She will be missed by all that ever met her. Due to the ongoing public health situation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Seaver Brown Funeral Service and Crematory in Marion, Va.

