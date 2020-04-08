April 3, 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Gill Nunley, 60, of Radford, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Becky was a loving, devoted, thoughtful, selfless and caring wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Marie Gill, Ralph and Berkie Lindamood; father, Jack; sister, Kimberly; mother-in-law, Beulah; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo. Those left to cherish memories of Becky include husband, David W. Nunley; mother, Patricia Gill; son and girlfriend, Robbie Gill and Jenn Ethridge; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Derrick Lancaster; the lights of her life, grandchildren, Braxton Gill, Abigail Gill, Cassidy Woody and Derek, Jacey Lancaster and Molly Lancaster; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Anna Gill; niece and nephew-in-law, Elizabeth Chitwood and Rick Newlun; nephew, Bryce Gill; special family members, Chris and Kellie Wilkinson, Tommy Lyttle; special friend, Sherry Nack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean Nunley, Rosemary Phillips and Lloyd, Larry Nunley and Linda, Sheena Asconi and John, and Teresa Cox; the Oak Island Neighbors from Ohio, as well as numerous other family members and friends. She will be missed by all that ever met her. Due to the ongoing public health situation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Seaver Brown Funeral Service and Crematory in Marion, Va.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Roanoke Valley police, DMV make adjustments in wake of COVID-19
-
Yokohama to shutter Salem plant for 2 weeks
-
Record-setting Martinsville boys basketball coach Husky Hall, 91, dies
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.