January 26, 1927 June 26, 2020 Jesse Thomas Nuckols, known to his family and friends as, J.T., passed away at Lynchburg General Hospital on Frdiday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 93. J.T. was born on January 26, 1927, to the late Kirby Chebor and Christine Oakes Nuckols in Pittsylvania County, Chatham, Va. He was a graduate of Chatham High School, class of '45 and served in the United States Army from 1946-1947. He was attached to the 560th Field Artillery Battalion. He received the Army Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Upon his return from the military to Pittsylvania County, he worked the family farm, which he retired from in 1992. J.T. was a life-long member of Marion Baptist Church and enjoyed his church and church family. He was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class and over the years, served as a Deacon, Sunday School Secretary and Trustee for the church. During his lifetime, he enjoyed extensive travel throughout United States and World, where he traveled to 42 different countries. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Syble Yeatts Nuckols and a brother–in- law, Bob Burris; a niece, Martha Moore and six nephews, William P. Johnson III, Mark, Stephen and Brian Burris and Kirby V. Jr. (Kirk) and Jason Nuckols. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, EmmaJean Johnson and her husband Billy and Velma Nuckols Burris; a brother, Kirby Vaden Nuckols; and a nephew Milton Johnson, all of whom were very special to him. In memory of J.T., please consider making memorial contributions to benefit the Marion Baptist Church Building Fund, 2669 Marion Road, Chatham, VA 24531. A graveside service was held on June 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Burial Park, Chatham, Va., officiated by Reverend Hank Meadows. Funeral services were provided by Scott Funeral Home.
