NOONKESTER James Vallie June 1, 1927 August 28, 2019 James Vallie Noonkester, 92, of Prices Fork, Va., died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Jim was born to Elbert Elverson Noonkester and Julia Elizabeth Clarke Noonkester on June 1, 1927 in Fawn Grove, Pa. The family returned to their Southwestern Virginia roots where Jim's father was a sharecropper on the Kipps Farm. At 17, he joined the Merchant Marines and served several years during World War II before enlisting in the Army for two years. Following his service, Jim graduated from Blacksburg High and attended Virginia Tech. At 24, he married his loving wife of 66 years, Alice Price Noonkester and they founded A&J Quick Shop, a chain of convenience stores. Jim founded Noonkester Real Estate, a real estate and property management business that continues under family ownership. A pillar of the community, Jim served and chaired on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and led infrastructure projects connecting Prices Fork to route 114. He was a member of St. Michaels Lutheran, a Leader for the Boy Scouts, the Free Mason's Society and the Grange Community Center. He often recited poems and authored a book of poems, "Seasons of Life, Seasons of Love." His passion for Virginia is reflected in "I am Virginia, in More Than in Name," a song performed by The Marching Virginians. He was passionate about traveling the world, nature, and he loved and supported Virginia Tech. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice, his siblings Jennings, Eugene, Joe, Raymond, Junior, Floyd, David, Myrtle Gayhart, Cammy Linkous, Bertie Graham, and Ruth Garrett. He is survived by siblings, Kenneth, Dennis and Evelyn Noonkester, Gertrude Graham and his three sons Eric, Jay and Scott Noonkester and their spouses, Sallie Potts Noonkester and June Crawford Noonkester. Jim was a wonderful and loving grandfather to Mckinley Noonkester, Emilee Hall, Seth Noonkester and his wife Lauren Noonkester and their children, Rose and Mitchell Noonkester with the birth of Harris Noonkester expected soon. We love you so much James Noonkester! What a wonderful life to celebrate and emulate! Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the St. Michael Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the New Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Saturday afternoon at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club dr. Sw, Blacksburg, Va.
