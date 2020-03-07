February 15, 1925 March 5, 2020 Marvin Valentine Nolen, 95, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in his home in Floyd County. He was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for the Blue Ridge Parkway until his retirement in 1980. Marvin was known for his integrity and his strong work ethic. He was also known for his beautiful blue eyes. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation", who won World War II. Marvin served in the United States Navy in the Pacific on a landing craft gunboat, the LCS (L) Mark III #47. He was fond of saying that he steered a ship before he learned to drive a car, but also lived long enough to ride with his grandson, Alex, in his electric semi-autonomous car. Marvin occasionally and modestly shared stories of his wartime experience with his family and friends. He enjoyed farming, gardening, auctions, working outdoors, and maintaining the Charles & Violet Turner Cemetery in the Runnett Bag community, and keeping up with world events. Marvin was the youngest of nine siblings, born to Samuel Kemper Nolen and Loula Sedina Nolen on February 15, 1925, on a farm along Floyd County's southern border, near the head of Runnett Bag Creek in the County Line Community. He grew up in a time when life was much more simple, using horses and mules for farm work, without electricity or any of the conveniences we in the modern era take for granted. His early life resembled very closely the life of the early settlers. Marvin developed his enormous capacity for hard work as a farmer in his early years. His brothers were Roy Nolen, Earl Nolen (Flora), Jewell Nolen (Dovie), Cecil Nolen (Esther), and an infant brother. His sisters were Avis Thomas (Alvah), Myrtle Greer (Bernice), and Ava Marshall (Gus), all of whom are now deceased. In 1953, he married Mildred Altizer, also of Floyd County, and raised a family with her on a farm beside the Blue Ridge Parkway, until her death in 2007. It would be impossible to exaggerate the importance of Mildred to Marvin's life, giving him and their children the full measure of her devoted attention and gentle care. She was fully his equal in hard work and dedication to the family. Left to cherish Marvin's memory are his children, Darrell Nolen (Mary) of Virginia Beach, Julian Nolen of Floyd, Layton Nolen of Fancy Gap, Myra Adams of Christiansburg, and Ron Nolen (Kathy O'Neill) of Blacksburg. Marvin will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, Gloria Dean Prillaman and Pat Greer; great-niece, Loretta Chisom; nephew, Randall Nolen (Nancy); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jane Altizer Bowen; and his wife's extended family, the Ingrams. The family appreciates the tender care given to Marvin in his recent years by caregiver, Crystal Black and the nurses and doctors of the Veterans Administration, Home Based Primary Care, and the support of friends and neighbors.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
States scramble to prepare ahead of rule change affecting food stamps
-
Drunken-driving charge dropped in Christiansburg case of surgeon who hit pedestrian
-
Suspicious deaths unnerve Roanoke neighborhood
-
Roanoke woman convicted for her role in Grandin Road bank robbery
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.