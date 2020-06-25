June 22, 2020 Larry Edward Nolen, 68, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by close friends and furbabies. He was a native of Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Thalus Edward and Sue Richardson Nolen. Larry was of the Christian faith. He is best remembered for his life's work as a nurse at the Johnson City Medical Center, which he had done from 1971 up until his retirement. Larry loved caring for patients and made sure they all felt it. Outside of work, he enjoyed time spent at the beach and in the sky as a private pilot. Being an animal lover, he also received joy from time spent with his beloved pets. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded by his siblings, Guy Edward Nolen and Elizabeth Nolen Richardson. Those left to cherish his memory are his close friends and caregivers, Jennifer White, Tim White, and Jason Dean; furbabies, Pluto and Mommy; and one nephew. A special thanks is extended to the caring staff of Amedysis hospice, in particular Laura, Kristen, and Jerry, and Chaplain Chris. A visitation will be held for Larry Nolen from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m., officiated by Pastor Donnie Humphrey. A committal will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Virginia. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 12:50 PM. Larry Nolen lived by this quote and leaves it with you, "Education is the great equalizer." Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. 423-282-1521.

