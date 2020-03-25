March 21, 2020 Leonard Jefferson "Lennie" Nolen II, 78, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Va., son of the late Leonard Jefferson Nolen I and Mildred Mitchell Nolen; Lennie was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Body Nolen, and his sister, Millie Rose N. Lennie served in the United States Air Force for eight years and was stationed in Korea for one year. After leaving the military, he worked as a Drug Store Rep for many years, and eventually developed a very respected family painting business in the Roanoke Valley "Nolen Painting." His greatest treasurers were his loving wife, Sylvia; his children, Cynthia (Cindy) Nolen Radford and husband, Rick Radford, Victoria Nolen Blake and boyfriend, Keyth Konicki, and Leonard Jefferson (Jeff) Nolen III and wife, Tammy Brindle Nolen; stepdaughter, Kimberly Mauer Painter; and his very special best friend and sister, Sunny Nolen Donahue. Also surviving are his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Brittany Nolen, Kayla Radford, Amanda Radford, Ryan Nolen, Emma Blake, Ian Blake, Ryan Painter, Sarah Painter, Whitney Braaten, Kerry Braaten, Kris Braaten, and Nick Braaten; his special cousins, Margaret Davison and Rosemary King; and his beloved dog, Sophie. Lennie cherished time he spent with his family and friends - activities including golf, poker, and his weekly bible study. He also used his talents and gifts to volunteer at Mission trips over the years with Appalachian Service Projects (ASP). A celebration of Lennie's life and joyful reception will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for any donations be made to Cave Spring Methodist Church at 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018, (540) 989-3673. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
