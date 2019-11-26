November 25, 2019 Robert L. (Bob) Noell Sr., 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Foster Noell; his parents, Elmer and Essie Noell; a sister, Mary Noell; and a brother, William Noell. Bob was a member of Huntington Court United Methodist Church and a retired supervisor for General Electric with 30 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II, serving on the USS Alabama in the North Atlantic and Pacific Theatres. He was also a member of the American Legion. Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. Noell Jr. and Vickie Noell; daughter, Beverly N. Kelly and fiancé, Barry Casteel; as well as his grandchildren, Trey Noell, Amber Weatherman and husband, Grayson, Meghan Fox and husband, Dave, and Casey Templeton and wife, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Emerson Weatherman, Riley and Dylan Fox, Lucy, Grace and Perry Templeton; and his special friend, Mary Alice Nash. He is also survived by nephews, William C. Noell Jr. and Edwin Noell; niece, Mary Vinson; and sister-in-law, Ruth McNutt. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. There will be a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington Court United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
