September 21, 2019 Eleanor Mae Noe, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Samuel E. Noe. Eleanor is survived by her son, Brad and his wife, Melinda; her grandchildren, Spenser Noe and his wife, Alanna, of Asheville, N.C., and Kaitlyn King of Roanoke; and her sister, Louise Nickels. After living in Ohio, she moved to Roanoke as a railroad wife and had a passion for gardening. Eleanor loved all the train trips she took with Sam and little Brad growing up. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends and loved a good party! Her grandchildren will treasure all the special memories that they made at Smith Mountain Lake! The family would like to thank both the staff of Pheasant Ridge Memory Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support. A special thank-you to Richard Hunter for all his caring and thoughtfulness during her time there. While Eleanor will be dearly missed by everyone, they are grateful for her longevity. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with funeral services beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park at 1250 East Main Street, Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a walk outside, give your dog a big hug and enjoy the beautiful season with family and friends. Donations may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
