NOBLE, David H. March 24, 1926 - January 21, 2020 David H. Noble, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1926. He married the former Joan Williamson of Wilmington, N.C. in 1950 who preceded him in death. David was formerly of Lexington, Ky. and has been a resident of Roanoke since 1983. He served with the United States Navy in the Pacific during World War II. David graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering 1949. He entered railroad service with Atlantic Coast Line in 1949 and subsequently served in various management positions in car and maintenance and in transportation with the Central of Georgia and Rock Island Railroads. In 1965, David joined Southern Railway and retired from Norfolk Southern as Manager, Customer Service Engineering in 1986. After retirement, served as a small business counselor with the Service Corps of Retired Executives and as adjunct instructor in the Engineering and Business Divisions of Virginia Western Community College. David was an active member of South Roanoke United Methodist Church. He is loved and missed by his son, David Nobel Jr.; dear friend, Carolyn Kinzel; and long-term caregiver, Shirley Akers. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at South Roanoke Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
