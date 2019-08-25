October 4, 1930 August 24, 2019 On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Gary Joseph Nimer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88. Born on October 4, 1930, in Roanoke, Va., he was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Millahan Nimer; and his wife, Sherlene Gisiner Nimer. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Taylor Nimer; one daughter, Cindy Chewning (Gene), from his first marriage to Joan Griffin Campbell; stepchildren, Mark Gisiner (Lois), Michelle Johnston (Scott), Randy Taylor (Mary) and Jay Taylor; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special family member, Donnie Sutliff. Of his multitude of successes, Gary served with the United States Air Force, worked at General Electric, owned and operated Gary's Restaurant and Gary's Little Chef, and helped to establish Don-Ho's Restaurant. He had a passion for the restaurant business, quality food, great service and wonderful customers, who became like family. The family would like to thank the loving staff at the Salem VAMC Palliative Care for helping to take such good care of him the last few weeks. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Reverend Michael Grooms officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

