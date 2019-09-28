NIELSEN, Katherine September 25, 2019 Katherine (Kay) Nielsen, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. but a longtime resident of Pulaski, Va. She was a loving and devoted, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Kay was always an inspiration to others with her positive outlook on life and helping others through community service at places such as Daily Bread and her church. Through these efforts, many benefitted from her knitting and baking passions. She also made many lifelong friends as an avid bowler through much of her life. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Hollman and Peggy Swanson (Arthur); her daughter, Kathy Smith; and sons, William (Helen), John (Vee Ann) and Richard (Christine); twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Nielsen; daughter, Donna Cummiskey; sister, Mary Batkay; and brother, Thomas Faherty. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home, 815 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski, Va. 24301. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow immediately after the service at SW Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va. 24084. In honor of her giving spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, The Daily Bread at First Presbyterian Church, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Most Popular
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.