NIELSEN, Katherine September 25, 2019 Katherine (Kay) Nielsen, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. but a longtime resident of Pulaski, Va. She was a loving and devoted, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Kay was always an inspiration to others with her positive outlook on life and helping others through community service at places such as Daily Bread and her church. Through these efforts, many benefitted from her knitting and baking passions. She also made many lifelong friends as an avid bowler through much of her life. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Hollman and Peggy Swanson (Arthur); her daughter, Kathy Smith; and sons, William (Helen), John (Vee Ann) and Richard (Christine); twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Nielsen; daughter, Donna Cummiskey; sister, Mary Batkay; and brother, Thomas Faherty. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home, 815 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski, Va. 24301. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow immediately after the service at SW Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va. 24084. In honor of her giving spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, The Daily Bread at First Presbyterian Church, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

