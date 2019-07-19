NIDAY Rose Marie Dent July 17, 2019 Rose Marie Dent Niday, 73, of Fincastle, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mommaw Rose loved to laugh and she loved her family more. She was preceded in death by her soulmate, David Joseph Niday; daughter; Paula Ann Niday; parents, Polly Ann Comer Dent and Harry William Dent; brothers, Ralph William Dent, Harry Lee Dent, Eddie Dean Dent; and sister, Millie Lou Dent Bellomy. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David Allen and Marjorie Niday of Fincastle, Joseph Lee and Janet Niday of Lexington; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" and Marty Hutcherson of Altavista; grandchildren, Josh Niday, Candice King, Paula Pooley, Heather Shelton, and Samantha Niday; great-grandson, Gracin Niday; sisters, Annie Mae Thomas and Nancy Rucker of Thaxton; and numerous nieces and nephews including Johnny and Charlotte Dent. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, followed by her funeral service beginning at Noon with Pastor Jay Robinette officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 540-254-3000.
