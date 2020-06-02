May 7, 1944 May 30, 2020 Joyce J. Niday, 76, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed from this life into eternity on Saturday, May 30, 2020, to meet her friend and Savior, Jesus. She was met by her grandson, Scott Blankenship, wrapping his arms around his grandma. She fought a good fight against cancer for a year. Joyce is survived by her sons, Tim Scott (Cindy, Brittany, Kat and David Scherrep) and Rob Niday (Jennifer, Cayleigh); daughter, Sonya Blankenship and husband, Doug; her precious granddaughter, the love of her life, Ella Niday; and special sisters, nieces, nephews and friends who were like family. Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a "Go Fund Me" account has been established for medical bills incurred for Lymphoma. Go to the GoFundMe account and search for memory of Joyce Niday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

