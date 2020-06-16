June 13, 2020 Faith Umberger Niday, age 63, of Bland, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Coe. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Darren Coe and Charles Perry Coe. Faith was a lifelong member of West End United Methodist Church. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Callahan Coe of Wytheville; husband, W.H. Niday of Bland; sons and daughters-in-law, Kirk and Kelly Umberger of Goochland, Va., Landon and Amy Umberger of Draper, and Jared Umberger and Erin of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and H.B. Umberger of Wytheville; grandchildren, Emily Umberger, Eli Umberger, Ethan Umberger, Landry Umberger, Brody Umberger, Brycelyn Umberger, Jemma Umberger, and Tripp Bedwell; and special nieces and nephews, Stacie Malott, Cara Epes, Parker Coe, Peyton Coe. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Richard Lindamood and Pastor Derek Cowan, with interment at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. in lieu of flowers, donation can be made to West End United Methodist Church building fund, 1030 W North St, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
