August 29, 1959 June 19, 2020 Rebecca Gale Bellflowers Nichols, 60, of Vinton, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was the daughter of Charlotte Bellflowers. She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie P. Bellflowers and her son, Christopher Nichols. Rebecca was a member of the Roanoke chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. In addition to her mother she is survived by her children, Lisa Crawford, Michael Wright (Veronica); grandchildren, Christian Wright, Bentley Wright, Jake Sutphin; siblings, Jessie Lee Bellflowers (Bambi), Terry Lynn Bellflowers, Jeffery Bellflowers (Pamela), Todd Bellflowers; as well as her dog, Gracie and her granddog, Isabelle. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Seth McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Salem. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke.Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

