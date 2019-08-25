NICHOLS, Raymond Lee August 23, 2019 Raymond Lee Nichols, 71, of Hardy, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home following a brief battle with cancer. He is the youngest son of the late "Rich" and Ollie Mae Nichols of Copper Hill, Va. Raymond is survived by his loving and caring partner of 20 years, Carolyn Thomason; along with children, Paula Thomason (Scott), Deaney Simpkins, Ben Thomason, Daniel Thomason, Stephanie Hartsook (Matthew), Angela Burton, and Woody Burton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored him greatly. He is remembered as a kind, gentle and caring man who loved kids, his family, friends, animals and they all will certainly miss him. He is also survived by his brothers, Wesley (Marian) Nichols of Charlotte Hall, Md., and Fred (Patricia) Nichols; his sisters, Lena (Norman) Hoback, Betty Jane Martin, and Sue Smith; sister-in-law, Jane Earnestine Nichols; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marshall (Betty Lee) Nichols, Carl Nichols, Johnny Nichols, and infant brother, Tommy Nichols; his sisters, Ina Nichols Morgan and Pearlie Ann Nichols Sowers; brother-in-law, Barry Smith; and two special nephews, James Martin and Wayne Smith. Raymond worked most of his life as a mechanic. He moved to California to work as an airplane mechanic at a very young age and lived on a large horse ranch. He later returned to the Roanoke Valley where he continued his mechanic work, most recently as a diesel mechanic for Hammond Trucking and Cundiff Trucking for a number of years. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could do most anything he set his mind to. His family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Medi Home Hospice for their care during these past several weeks. Many thanks to all the family and friends for their care, prayers, visits, cards and the love shown by all—God Bless You! A Graveside Service will be conducted 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Copper Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.