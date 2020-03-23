July 25, 1941 March 20, 2020 Kaye F. Nichols, 78, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on Friday, July 25, 1941, to the late Joseph J. Farley and Pearle Elizabeth Davis Farley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Nichols. Her years as a young military wife, living in England and California, encouraged an already present interest in the global community. She visited England, Scotland, France, West Berlin, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Puerto Rico, and much of the United States. For several decades, she and her family hosted adults and teens through various exchange programs. These temporary family members came from Denmark, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and Venezuela. She was a graduate of Virginia Western Community College (AA, 1974), Hollins College (BA, 1976) and VIP&SU (MA in Education, 1992). She taught Spanish and German at Franklin County High School and Spanish and English as a Second Language at Patrick Henry High, Roanoke, Va. She enjoyed planning and taking her students on field trips that enhanced the classroom experience. Her interest in the global community included the United States. She met her husband Bill during a Roanoke County Parks & Recreation bus trip to North Carolina. In 2018 she and her daughter completed a 10-day round-trip Amtrak excursion across the United States from Washington, D.C. through Chicago to Seattle, Wash. and on to San Francisco, Calif. and, via a different return route, to Chicago and Roanoke, crossing 19 states during the trip. For several years, she opened the family home to foster children who needed a temporary home during trying times. Through the decades, she shared her life with dogs, many of which were rescues. She is survived by her daughter Julie Johnson of Baltimore, Md.; son, David Johnson of Bellevue, Wash.; sister, Patty Mullican of Frederick, Md.; and her former husband, Tom Johnson. In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned, and she will be inurned at East Hill Cemetery in Salem, Va. In her memory, please consider making a donation to one of the following: The Presbyterian Community Center - https://pccse.org/ Angles of Assisi - https://www.angelsofassisi.org/ Roanoke Valley SPCA - https://rvspca.org/ Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
