NGANELE, Thomas David June 3, 2020 Thomas David Nganele died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 25 of natural causes in New York City where he was excelling as a financial advisor in the Park Avenue office of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He was also closely involved in the management and strategic planning of his family's agricultural enterprises on Cameroon. Thomas was a big man with an open heart and ready ear for friends and family, an irresistible sense of humor, and a passion for justice in the United States and Africa. He graduated from the University of Virginia and North Cross Upper School. Thomas is survived by his mother, Charlotte Hagan, MD of Fincastle; his father, David Nganele PhD, MBA of Munich Germany; sister, Julie Nganele of Washington, D.C.; sister, Marie Nganale of New York City; stepfather, Robert Hagan of Fincastle; stepbrother, Bobby Hagan of Fincastle; and stepsister, Sarah Hagan of Lynchburg. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with the Rev. Willis Logan officiating. The service will be livestreamed on You Tube through a link at https://www.stmarksfincastle.org/. Those in attendance are asked to abide by best practices for face-covering and social distancing. Donations can be made to the Botetourt Food Pantry, c/o St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Tech says limited crowds likely for fall athletic events, July start needed for football practice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.