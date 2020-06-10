NGANELE, Thomas David June 3, 2020 Thomas David Nganele died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 25 of natural causes in New York City where he was excelling as a financial advisor in the Park Avenue office of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He was also closely involved in the management and strategic planning of his family's agricultural enterprises on Cameroon. Thomas was a big man with an open heart and ready ear for friends and family, an irresistible sense of humor, and a passion for justice in the United States and Africa. He graduated from the University of Virginia and North Cross Upper School. Thomas is survived by his mother, Charlotte Hagan, MD of Fincastle; his father, David Nganele PhD, MBA of Munich Germany; sister, Julie Nganele of Washington, D.C.; sister, Marie Nganale of New York City; stepfather, Robert Hagan of Fincastle; stepbrother, Bobby Hagan of Fincastle; and stepsister, Sarah Hagan of Lynchburg. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with the Rev. Willis Logan officiating. The service will be livestreamed on You Tube through a link at https://www.stmarksfincastle.org/. Those in attendance are asked to abide by best practices for face-covering and social distancing. Donations can be made to the Botetourt Food Pantry, c/o St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

